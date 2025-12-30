Splitsvilla X5 Winner Akriti Negi's BF Anshumat Srivastava Calls Out Trolling Against Her Amid Breakup Rumours: 'Tearing Someone Down...'

Akriti Negi, Anshumat Srivastava | Photo Via Instagram

Content creator and Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi has sparked breakup rumours with her boyfriend, professional tennis player Anshumat Srivastava. The speculation began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram and also deleted some of their photos together.

Anshumat Srivastava Calls Out Trolling Against Akriti Negi Amid Breakup Rumours

While Akriti has remained silent on the rumours, Anshumat issued a long statement after trolls allegedly targeted his ladylove on social media, urging people to be kind.

On Tuesday, December 20, Anshumat took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Be kind. You never know what someone is quietly fighting. I usually refrain from putting up stories like this but can't be quite when an individual who means a whole lot to me is being put down for no reason."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@anshumatsrivastava

He added, "Digging up on someone or tearing someone down for clicks doesn't make you strong. It just makes you look stupid. This is a good time for all of you to celebrate and spend time with family. No point assuming things and commenting on people you don't know."

Akriti earlier dated Splitsvilla co-contestant Jashwanth Bopanna, whom she met on the show.

Jashwanth Bopanna On Breakup With Akriti Negi

Talking about the breakup, Bopanna said that his equation with Akriti changed over time, leading them to part ways. He added that they felt the balance in their relationship shift and realised that a relationship thrives when both partners are equally invested, something that no longer felt the same between them.

"This was a tough decision, but it was something that had to happen. I don’t hold any blame or hard feelings, even if there’s been some confusion, I know clarity took time. Moving forward, I just ask for space and respect for both of us. I hope we can be supported as individuals as we move ahead in our own ways," Bopanna told ETimes.