 Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi Days After Anjali Raghav Controversy, Says 'Maine 250 Se Zyada Filmein Ki Hain' – VIDEO
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh offered a film role to Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, days after controversy over touching actress Anjali Raghav's waist. Akriti said, "Movie nahi kiya. Mann hai, lekin abhi tak woh chance nahi mila.' Pawan added, "Maine 250 se zyada filmein ki hain."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh entered the reality show Rise And Fall as a contestant, hosted by Ashneer Grover, just days after sparking major controversy for inappropriately touching actress Anjali Raghav's waist, known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, during a public event in Lucknow to promote their recently released song, Saiya Seva Kare.

Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi On Rise And Fall

In the first episode of Rise And Fall, which premiered on Saturday, September 6, he was seen interacting with Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi. When she said she had never worked in movies, Pawan offered her a film role. Akriti shared, "Movie nahi kiya. Mann hai, lekin abhi tak woh chance nahi mila."

When Pawan said he would offer her a film, Negi asked, "Aap humko denge? Sacchi?" To this, the Bhojpuri actor stated, "Maine 250 se zyada filmein ki hain."

Check out the video:

article-image

Rise And Fall Contestants

The Rise And Fall contestants include Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, Noorin Sha, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Sangeet Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumara, and Kubbra Sait.

About Pawan Singh, Anjali Raghav Controversy

After the video showing him touching Anjali's waist went viral on social media, she condemned his actions and announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Pawan apologised to Anjali on August 31, and taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "Anjali ji, I wasn't able to see your live due to my busy schedule. When I came to know about it (controversy), I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if you have been hurt by any of my behavior, I am sorry."

