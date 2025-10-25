'Truth Alone Triumphs': Actress Divya Suresh Reacts After Being Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case; CCTV Footage Of Accident Goes Viral

Actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh has been accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a woman seriously injured. The collision occurred around 1:30 am on October 4, when three people, Anusha, Anita, and Kiran, were on a motorcycle heading toward a hospital.

According to several media reports, CCTV footage from the area later revealed that a black Kia car, allegedly driven by Divya, struck the bike near Byatarayanapura Police Station and sped away without stopping to help.

As per the complaint filed by Kiran on October 7, the trio had swerved slightly to avoid barking stray dogs when the speeding car rammed into them. Anita sustained a fractured kneecap and had to undergo surgery costing nearly Rs 2 lakh, while Anusha and Kiran escaped with minor injuries. Anita is expected to remain bedridden for several weeks.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as a clear case of hit-and-run. The victim's cousin reportedly said that they shouted for the car to stop, but it didn't. The family also claimed that Divya Suresh has neither reached out nor offered any assistance since the incident.

Police said that after the accident, officers on duty immediately arranged transport for the injured woman, first taking her to New Life Hospital and later shifting her to BGS Hospital for further treatment.

An FIR was registered at the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police Station, and investigators used CCTV footage to trace the vehicle to Divya Suresh. Her car has since been seized as part of the ongoing probe.

Confirming developments, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime Division) Anoop Shetty reportedly stated that a case has been filed under relevant sections of the law. “Both parties delayed filing complaints. The investigation has confirmed that Divya Suresh was driving the car at the time of the accident,” he said and added that inquiries are still underway.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bike was triple-ridden, and police are also examining whether over speeding or reckless driving led to the crash.

There are also reports that Divya allegedly managed to have her car released overnight, though the matter remains under scrutiny.

Divya Suresh reacts

On October 24, Divya shared a screenshot of the CCTV footage of the accident which was posted on YouTube. Along with it, she also shared a comment which defended her.

The comment read, "The mistake was the biker’s... There were three people riding on the bike, and none of them were wearing helmets. The car driver was taking a left turn when the biker came on his own and collided with the car. Now, blaming the person in the car is utter foolishness. Please check the video or get your eyes checked. Just because someone is an actor doesn’t mean you can falsely accuse them without reason."

Divya Suresh wrote, "Thanks to the noble souls who commented. Truth alone triumphs."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the actress has been linked to a road accident. Nearly three years ago, Divya Suresh had announced a break from social media, citing injuries sustained in a previous accident.

