Vijay Deverakonda's Car Meets With Accident On NH-44 In Telangana Days After Engagement, Actor Escapes Unhurt; Video Surfaces

Actor Vijay Deverakonda narrowly escaped injury when his car met with an accident on National Highway 44 (NH-44). According to reports, the vehicle was involved in a collision, but the actor emerged unharmed.

The actor's Lexus collided with a Bolero that suddenly made a right turn, leading to the unexpected crash. Fans and followers expressed relief on social media upon hearing that the actor was safe.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing Vijay's damaged car. Reportedly, the Liger actor's family members were also present in the car when the collision took place. They later reached home in another vehicle.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and his family met with an accident... Vehicle number TG 09 D 6939...



Everyone is safe now... They reached home in another vehicle...#VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/o1EuXca0LK — brahmi fan 👑 (@brahmi_fan) October 6, 2025

According to Republic, the accident took place near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district while they were returning from Puttaparthi.

This has come a couple of days after Vijay's rumoured engagement with actress Rashmika Mandanna.