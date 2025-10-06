'We Are Pregnant Again': Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbachiyaa Expecting Second Child

Instagram: Bharti Singh / Harssh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017. In 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Laksh, whom they lovingly call Gola. On Monday, October 6, 2025, Bharti and Harssh announced their second pregnancy. They shared a cute picture in which Harssh is holding Bharti's baby bump.

The couple captioned the picture as, "we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon (sic)." Check out the post below...

Laksh has an Instagram account, which is handled by Bharti and Harssh, and they also shared a cute post on their son's account. In the picture, Gola is seen wearing a t-shirt which reads, "Main bada bhai banne wala hoon." They captioned the post as, "Aab mujhse bhi chota koi aa raha hai." Check out the post below...

Celebrities Congratulate Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbachiyaa

Many celebrities have commented on the post and congratulated the couple. Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child, commented, "Congratsss my girllll (sic)." Geeta Kapur commented, "Congrats my darlings (sic)."

Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Many many congratulations my dearest Bharti and Harsh (sic)." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand commented, "Bigg biggg congratulations (sic)."

Earlier this year, in one of their vlogs, Bharti and Harssh had stated that he would like to plan another baby this year. Even during her podcast, Bharti has multiple times mentioned having a second baby, and how she wishes to have a baby girl.

Bharti has broken many pregnancy and post-delivery norms. When she was expecting Gola, she continued to work during her whole pregnancy, and just a few days after the delivery, she was back on the sets.

Meanwhile, it is not yet revealed when Bharti's due date is. But let's wait and watch whether the couple will be blessed with a baby girl or a baby boy.