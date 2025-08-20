'Unka Bachcha Kharab Nikalta Hai': Bharti Singh Says Punjabis & Gujaratis Should Not Have Kids Together

Comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples in the small screen industry. However, Bharti feels that a Punjabi and Gujarati should never have kids together as they turn out to be extremely naughty, and she cited the example of her own son, Gola.

During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Bharti joked how Gola is a "weird" combination of both the cultures, as she is Punjabi, while Haarsh is Gujarati. "Nahi karni chahiye kyuki unka bachcha bada kharab nikalta hai. Look at our kid... He has dropped three of our phones in a bucket of water, he has thrown mugs, towels, and even Haarsh's underwears in our neighbour's house. I wonder if the kids of all Punjabi and Gujarati couples are this naughty, or only ours is like this," she shared.

"Mujhe aisa lagta hai yeh combination kuch ajeeb nahi ho gaya, ghee aur dhokle ka? It's a bit weird. I have said it in my vlog as well that if a Gujarati and a Punjabi are in love, then look at our kid and be careful already," she added.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2017 in Goa. It was in April 2022 that they welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Lakshya, nicknamed Gola.

Unlike her contemporaries, Bharti has no qualms in showing her kid off to the public, and Gola has already become a favourite among Bharti's fans. The comedian is often seen sharing fun anecdotes and moments with Gola in her vlogs, and the little one too seems to enjoy all the attention.