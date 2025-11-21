Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 21: Mihir Avoids Tulsi, Feels Guilty After Intimate Moment With Noina

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Friday, November 21), Tulsi goes to Noina’s house and tells her that what happened wasn’t right. She apologises to Noina. Noina realises that Mihir didn’t tell Tulsi about what happened between them the previous night. Tulsi explains that she didn’t intentionally hurt Mitali.

Noina says that what happened was for the better, as she believes that a marriage without love is bound to break. She tells Tulsi to understand that last night’s events happened for a good reason and that she doesn’t regret them. Tulsi thinks Noina is referring to Angad and Mitali’s marriage breaking, but in reality, Noina is talking about what happened between her and Mihir.

Tulsi is happy that Noina has forgiven her, and the two share a hug.

Mihir asks Kiran if he knows a good lawyer. Kiran suggests Hemant’s name, but Mihir declines. When Kiran asks why he needs a lawyer, Mihir explains that he has wronged Tulsi and wants to make things right.

Mihir goes to Noina’s house and says that he can no longer be with Tulsi. Feeling guilty, he admits that he has already cheated on Tulsi before. He recalls that when Mandira came into his life, Tulsi had forgiven him because he had lost his memory. But he says that what happened today between him and Noina is so serious that he doesn’t even deserve Tulsi’s forgiveness.

Mihir says that he will leave Tulsi and go far away. This shocks Noina, as she had assumed Mihir would choose to stay with her. But Mihir makes it clear that they can never be together again and that he cannot spend his life with her. Mihir says that Tulsi is a very good person and doesn’t deserve any of this. Hearing this, Noina breaks down.

Tulsi explains to Mihir that, in time, he will understand that she did not break Angad and Mitali’s marriage. Still, she is ready to apologise because Mihir is upset. Mihir feels even worse after seeing Tulsi’s goodness, but he avoids her and says they will talk later.

On the other hand, Ritik tells Tulsi about Angad and how he has been living in a chawl. Tulsi says she will go and meet him.

Rannvijay spots Tulsi in the chawl and immediately informs Pari. He tells her that he was thinking of shifting to Shanti Niketan to support Mihir, especially now that Angad is no longer at home. But Pari asks Rannvijay to listen to Tulsi and Angad’s conversation and record a video so she can show it to Mihir, expecting that he will get angry after watching it.

Noina announces in the office that she wants to transfer the entire business to Mitali’s name and that she will be shifting to the US permanently. Mihir says she has made the right decision.