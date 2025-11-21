Rolling Loud India 2025: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee And Don Toliver To Headline Festival’s Debut At Kharghar’s Loud Park; Check Full Lineup

Rolling Loud India 2025 |

Rolling Loud, the world’s most influential hip-hop music festival, is gearing up for a spectacular India debut on November 22–23, 2025, bringing some of the biggest global names in rap and hip-hop to Loud Park in Kharghar.

Global Heavyweights Lead the Lineup

The festival’s first-ever India edition will be headlined by an impressive roster of international heavyweights. Global hip-hop superstar Wiz Khalifa, UK sensation Central Cee, and chart-topping American artist Don Toliver lead the lineup. They will be joined by crowd-pulling performers Swae Lee, DaBaby, NAV, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Westside Gunn, and Sheck Wes making it one of the most powerful international lineups ever announced for a music festival in India.

Known for its high-octane energy, massive stage production, and electrifying atmosphere, Rolling Loud is expected to recreate its iconic global experience for Indian fans. The festival, which has previously captivated audiences in Miami, Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand, promises back-to-back performances, surprise guest acts, and an immersive hip-hop culture showcase.

Spotlight on International Acts, With Indian Artists in Support

While Indian artists will also feature at the event, the spotlight this year is firmly on the festival’s international superstars, whose presence is driving massive excitement nationwide.

Day 1 – Saturday, November 22

Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa will headline the opening day alongside Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee, and DJ Five Venoms. The stage will also feature performances by Indian artists including Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women, and Zefaan Allyn, with DJ Zemember adding to the energy.

Day 2 – Sunday, November 23

Day two brings another power-packed lineup headlined by Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja, and DJ Scheme. The Indian contingent includes Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas, and The Spindoctor, along with DJ Proof.

Massive Crowd Expected for India’s First Edition

Tickets are available through District, and the festival is expected to draw massive crowds eager to witness one of the world’s most iconic hip-hop events in its first-ever India edition. Rolling Loud India promises an unforgettable weekend packed with global energy, culture, and performances.