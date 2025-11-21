'Smriti Irani, Please Speak Up': Viewers Slam Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 For Allegedly Promoting 'Extra-Marital Affairs'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | YouTube

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been garnering good TRP ratings, but the recent episode left viewers disappointed due to Mihir and Noina's physical closeness. After being saved by Mihir, Noina confesses her love for him, leading to an intimate moment between the two. This has sparked debates among viewers, with many questioning whether the makers are endorsing an 'extra-marital affair.'

Fans are urging lead actress Smriti Irani (Tulsi) to speak out against some of the dialogues given to her character. In the new season, Tulsi rarely stands up when her husband Mihir questions her decisions. Viewers feel that Tulsi's character has been reduced to a “doormat,” lacking the strong personality she was once known for.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "KSBT is such a horrible show," questioning, "What is this show even about? Is it supporting extra-marital affairs?"

The user further criticised Mihir, pointing out that he intimately talks to his friend, allows his daughter to marry a chawl guy, yet refuses to support his son in marrying the woman he loves.

Questioning all his decisions, the user wrote, "Mihir is the one who cheated on Tulsi, yet he has the audacity to question Tulsi’s decisions. It’s horrible. And Tulsi doesn’t even speak up. They have made her character look like a doormat. She has no stand of her own, and Mihir puts every blame on her (sic)."

Glad that Anupama is top rated#ksbkbt2 is a regressive type of series where wife is always a doormat /punching bag of her husband

Tulsi has no stand at all

Mihir is cheating on tulsi like 2nd time& having no regret#kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 https://t.co/EOBIBNhpaB — eemehheck (@peppernsalk) November 21, 2025

To this, several users reacted in the comment section. A user requested the actress, "Smriti, please speak up against the treatment and dialogues given to your character. The way they are stretching it, it'll take years for Tulsi to be the basic version she was in season-1."

Another commented, "also him saying that she doesn’t care about pari because she's adopted, then proceeding to scream that in angad’s face. nasty piece of work."

After seeing the latest episode, a user reacted, "Glad that Anupama is top rated #ksbkbt2 is a regressive type of series where wife is always a doormat /punching bag of her husband."

After Mihir saves Noina from a fall, she opens up and confesses her love for him. Later, Mihir returns home to Tulsi and urges her to reconcile, his guilt over the intimate moment with Noina clearly weighing on him.