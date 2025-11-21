Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Both Movies Expected To Take A Low Opening

120 Bahadur / Mastiii 4 Poster |

This week, two Bollywood biggies have hit the big screens: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur. While the former is an adult comedy, the latter is an Indian Army-based movie. If we talk about the pre-release buzz, the Milap Zaveri directorial had grabbed everyone's attention, but for now, it looks like both movies are going to take a low opening at the box office.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per early estimates, Mastiii 4 might collect around Rs. 1.70-2 crore at the box office on day one. If the footfalls are better at night, then the collection can be more than Rs. 2 crore. But still, for a franchise movie, the opening will be quite low.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur's pre-release buzz was quite low. So, the collection depends on the reviews and word of mouth. As per early estimates, 120 Bahadur might collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

Mastiii 4 Review

Mastiii 4 has received negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to the film and wrote, "Overall, Mastiii 4 has nothing good to offer. It is not funny at all. Clearly, the weakest film in the franchise."

120 Bahadur Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 120 Bahadur 2.5 stars, and wrote, "Even though it's a Farhan Akhtar film, it does not come as his film in totality, which may leave his die-hard fans a bit disappointed. At the box office, the film has to rely on word of mouth publicity, in addition to fuelled patriotic sentiments."