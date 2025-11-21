 Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Both Movies Expected To Take A Low Opening
Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Both Movies Expected To Take A Low Opening

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
120 Bahadur / Mastiii 4 Poster |

This week, two Bollywood biggies have hit the big screens: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur. While the former is an adult comedy, the latter is an Indian Army-based movie. If we talk about the pre-release buzz, the Milap Zaveri directorial had grabbed everyone's attention, but for now, it looks like both movies are going to take a low opening at the box office.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per early estimates, Mastiii 4 might collect around Rs. 1.70-2 crore at the box office on day one. If the footfalls are better at night, then the collection can be more than Rs. 2 crore. But still, for a franchise movie, the opening will be quite low.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur's pre-release buzz was quite low. So, the collection depends on the reviews and word of mouth. As per early estimates, 120 Bahadur might collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All
article-image

Mastiii 4 Review

Mastiii 4 has received negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to the film and wrote, "Overall, Mastiii 4 has nothing good to offer. It is not funny at all. Clearly, the weakest film in the franchise."

120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar's Sincere Attempt To Recreate History Finds Itself At Crossroads...
article-image

120 Bahadur Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 120 Bahadur 2.5 stars, and wrote, "Even though it's a Farhan Akhtar film, it does not come as his film in totality, which may leave his die-hard fans a bit disappointed. At the box office, the film has to rely on word of mouth publicity, in addition to fuelled patriotic sentiments."

