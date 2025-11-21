Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All

Mastiii 4 Review |

Title: Mastiii 4

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani

Where To Watch: In Theatre

Rating: 1.5 stars

Mastiii 4 Review: In 2004, Indra Kumar decided to direct an adult comedy titled Masti. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. It became a hit at the box office, and after nine years, in 2013, the makers released its sequel, titled Grand Masti, which also performed fantastically at the box office. In 2016, Great Grand Masti was released, but due to being leaked before the release, the movie had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Once again, the makers took a gap of nine years, and today (November 21, 2025), Mastiii 4 has hit the big screens. While Indra Kumar directed all three parts, this time, Milap Zaveri was roped in to helm Mastiii 4.

The story of the film revolves around Amar (Riteish), Prem (Aftab), and Meet (Vivek). They are friends and married, but like all the parts even in this film, these three guys are not satisfied with their sex life after marriage. They have a friend named Kaamraj (Arshad Warsi), whose wife Menaka (Nargis Fakhri) gives her husband a Love Visa. It means that every year, one week, she allows her husband to do some masti with other women. Following Kaamraj, even Prem, Amar, and Meet ask their respective wives for a Love Visa, and they agree. But the twist in the tale is that even Kaamraj gives Love Visa to Menaka. Now, even Amar, Prem, and Meet's wives decide to do some masti. So, what will happen next? Will the husbands be okay with their wives doing some masti?

Mastiii 4 is written by Farrukh Dhondy and Milap Zaveri, and the latter has also directed the movie. The film has nothing good to offer. The screenplay and the narration is very weak. There's not even a single scene that would make you laugh out loud. Putting the references of other movies doesn't make a film funny.

After a dull first half, the interval point is interesting, and you would expect that in the second half, the movie will become better. But that doesn't happen. It just continues to bore you. The jokes don't land well at all, and many things look very repetitive, something that we have already seen in movies earlier.

Also, the climax is very predictable, and actually, an exact copy of Masti part 1. Even the characters say that 'Aisa lag raha hai part 1 chal rahi hai'.

Mastiii 4 Review - Actors' Performances

Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi are good in their respective roles. But the film doesn't allow them to offer anything new. Female leads are the weakest element of the movie. Elnaaz Norouzi acted better in The Traitors than in this film. Shreya Sharma and Ruhi Singh also fail to impress.

Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Malkani are decent in their respective roles, and Tusshar Kapoor has been given one of the most irritating characters. Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri should have stayed away from this film.

Mastiii 4 Review - Music

The music of Mastiii 4 is also quite average. Apart from the title track, you won't remember any song from the movie once you leave the theatres.

Mastiii 4 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Mastiii 4 has nothing good to offer. It is not funny at all. Clearly, the weakest film in the franchise.

P.S. At the end of the film, Amar, Prem, and Meet say that they will never do masti again. And well, we hope that they stick to it. However, let's us tell you that Mastiii 5 has been announced at the end of Mastiii 4.