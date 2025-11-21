'Milap Zaveri Ne Sabse Ghatiya Film Bana Di': Fan DISAPPOINTED After Watching Mastiii 4, Calls It 'Torture Of 2025'—VIDEO

Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi, released on Friday (November 21), clashing with Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur at the box office. However, the reviews for Mastiii 4 have been disappointing, with a fan stating that several shows of the film in Mumbai have been cancelled due to no audience in the theatres.

Fan Disappointed After Watching Masti 4

A user named Aamir Ansari reviewed Mastiii 4 in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he revealed that several shows were getting cancelled in the city after the ticket counter informed him that only two people had arrived to watch the film. As a result, the show was cancelled at the last minute. Later, after finally managing to get a ticket at Chitra Cinema in Dadar, he described the film as the 'torture of 2025' after watching just the first half.

In the video, the user was heard saying, "Milap Zaveri's Mastiii 4 ke shows are cancelled all over Mumbai. Finally, Chitra Cinema mein ticket mil gaya, aur interval hote hi lag raha hai ki Milap Zaveri ne zindagi ki sabse ghatiya film bana di hai. Ek scene hai jaha Ritesh Deshmukh, koi viagra type ka syrup hota hai, woh apne hi badan par daal deta hai, aur jitne bhi jungle ke jaanwar hai, sab uske saath sambhog karne aa jaate hain."

Check it out:

#Mastiii4 shows cancelled in MUMBAI 🫨



REVIEW BY AAMIR ANSARI - Milap Zaveri and Indra Kumar have made the worst film of their careers 🥱😲 shows cancelled all across. @MassZaveri deserves a puruskar for torturing audience #Riteishdeshmukh #vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/u8xTAYCRSu — Raahill ✌🏻☮️ (@JnijRaahill) November 21, 2025

Criticising the actress' performances, the user further shared, "Jitni bhi teen heroines li hain, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi, literally teeno ko Anupam Kher ke acting school mein lifetime ka course karna padega. Vivek Oberoi itna ghatiya lag raha hai, aise lag raha hai 60 saal ka buddha hihi–haha kar raha hai. This is the torture of 2025. Pehla part itna entertaining tha, lekin yeh literal disappointment."

Mastiii 4 is the fourth installment of the sex-comedy franchise and also features cameos by Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.