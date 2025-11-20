'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap' - Exclusive

Mastiii 4 Releases on November 21 |

After the super success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Milap Zaveri is now gearing up for the release of Mastiii 4. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. The Free Press Journal interacted with Milap and spoke to him about the movie, his comeback to the sex comedy genre, and more...

In 2018, in an interview, you had said that you are not very keen on working on a sex comedy again. So what made you come back to the genre with Mastiii 4?

Failure! (Laughs) There is a famous line in Altaf Raja's Tum To Thehre Pardesi, 'Kya bataaun ab haal doosra hai, vo saal doosra tha ye saal doosra hai'. After the failure of Satyameva Jayate 2, when I had no work for almost three years. It was Indra Kumar sir, Riteish, Vivek, Aftab, Amar Jhunjhunwala sir, and Shikha Ahluwalia who showed faith in me, and they offered me Mastiii 4. It is one of India's biggest comic franchises, and I had started the franchise as a writer by writing Masti 1 and Grand Masti. It was a natural progression for me and a great responsibility for me to take on the mantle of a director this time and work on it. So even though I had made those statements, I guess life is always evolving. You always learn to make your decisions based on the current scheme of things. When I was offered Mastiii 4, I had no work. I had no projects on hand. I was in a weak phase of my career, and Mastiii 4 gave me the courage and confidence that people still believed in me and wanted to work with me. That led to Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat, which as of now, is the biggest hit of my career.

When you were coming back to the franchise, was there a kind of pressure because the audience would have a lot of expectations from the film?

Well, obviously, there was a certain pressure. But I know this genre, having written it so much before and having observed Indu Ji when he's made it earlier, I was confident that I would be able to do justice. I had the full faith and confidence of Riteish, Vivek, Aftab and my producers in me. Also, comedy comes naturally to me. So, although there was a certain pressure, there was always a calm confidence that I would be able to pull it off.

When the trailer came out, it received a mixed response. Some people called it 'vulgar', 'cheap'. What do you have to say about it?

I think the audience for whom we made the trailer and the film has completely loved it. This is not a genre that caters to the armchair critics and to people who like to troll or people who have expected cinema to be a social science project. See, it's very simple. Mastiii 4 is made for people who loved Masti, Grand Masti, Kya Kool Hain Hum, etc. It's made for that audience. I think that the audience has loved the trailer and they're excited. The ones who have not liked the trailer are exactly the audience who didn't like the earlier films in the franchise. So, they were never our target audience and we were never trying to target them or make them happy. So it's no surprise that that section has found it offensive or vulgar. We were always expecting that. And due respect to them, it's their taste which doesn't match this genre, which is fine.

A lot of times it happens that even if a film in the franchise doesn't work, the makers go ahead and make another part of it. Satyameva Jayate 2 didn't work at the box office. But, are you planning a part 3 or maybe any other film with John Abraham?

I love John, and I would love to work with him 100 per cent. My mind is already thinking of a few ideas that I can work on and take to John. That is 100 per cent a thought in my mind. For sure, I want to do that, and hopefully I will pull it off. Satyameva Jayate 3, I don't know. As of now, there are no plans for that. But, like I said, 'never say never', anything can happen and you should never say no to anything.