Stranger Things One Last Adventure OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Documentary Online?

Stranger Things ‘One Last Adventure’ |

Stranger Things: One Last Adventure marks the emotional conclusion of Netflix’s globally celebrated sci-fi horror series. After redefining streaming television and pop culture since its debut in 2016, the show is preparing to bid farewell with its documentary film, promising a thrilling and emotional journey that began in the quiet town of Hawkins. Stranger Things: One Last Adventure is set to be released on Monday, January 12, 2026.

About Stranger Things: One Last Adventure

The phrase “One Last Adventure” perfectly captures the spirit of the finale, as Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and their allies reunite for a decisive battle against the Upside Down. The Duffer brothers are bringing a Stranger Things documentary called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5’ with behind-the-scenes footage of the show’s latest season on Netflix.

“To be a fan of stranger things, is to be a fan of you, Gaten.”



Gaten reads Natalie's letter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ph2Isx2M0c — stranger things (@Stranger_Things) January 7, 2026

What is Stranger Things: One Last Adventure all about?

The film chronicles the cast, crew, and creators (the Duffer Brothers) over a full year while they recorded Season 5. It encapsulates the intimate aspects of the production, featuring the last table reads, emotional farewells from the cast, and their responses to the series finale after almost a decade. Audiences observe the creation of special effects, the coordination of extensive action sequences, and the artistic decisions involved in the series conclusion

Stranger Things: Story

The series is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. But as they discover a realm filled with supernatural creatures, covert government experiments, and a telekinetic girl named Eleven.

Their research uncovers a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, inhabited by perilous beings. The narrative centers on their journey to locate Will, seal the portal to the Upside Down, and prevent the monstrous entities endangering their town of Hawkins, Indiana.