Jay Bhanushali Reacts To Ex-Wife Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz's Dating Rumours

Actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali reacted to the ongoing dating rumours linking his ex-wife, actress Mahhi Vij, to Nadeem Nadz, after the speculation led to heavy trolling online. The controversy prompted a strong defence from Mahhi’s close friend, actress Ankita Lokhande, who issued a clarification and appealed for restraint on social media.

The rumours surfaced after Mahhi, who recently announced her separation from Jay, shared a birthday post for Nadeem on Instagram. Referring to him as her “best friend,” Mahhi penned affectionate words that caught the attention of netizens. The speculation intensified after she disabled the comment section on the post, leading to assumptions about a possible romantic relationship.

While Mahhi chose not to respond publicly to the gossip, Ankita stepped in to defend her friend. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 11, Ankita shared a long, emotional note addressing the trolling and clarifying the bond between Mahhi and Nadeem.

Reacting to Ankita’s post, Jay acknowledged her support and commented, “Thank you Ankita and I agree to everything you said.”

Ankita's long post for Mahhi

“Today, I want to say something—not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship,” Ankita wrote.

She stressed that she knows Mahhi, Jay, and Nadeem personally and felt compelled to set the record straight. According to Ankita, Nadeem has always been a father figure to both Mahhi and Jay, and a fatherly presence in their daughter Tara’s life. “That’s it. Nothing else,” she asserted firmly.

Ankita further added that certain relationships are built on trust, respect, and years of emotional bonding, and outsiders have no right to pass judgments without understanding the full context. She also vouched for Nadeem’s character, describing him as someone who has consistently stood by people, including herself, during difficult phases.

Concluding her note, Ankita expressed love and support for Mahhi and Jay as co-parents and urged trolls to stop spreading negativity. “Let people live their lives. Karma is watching,” she wrote, while also calling Nadeem “a God sent person” for many.

Jay and Mahhi's separation

The actors announced their separation, bringing an end to their 15-year-long marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on social media on January 4, requesting privacy and understanding as they move forward on separate paths.

Jay and Mahhi have been among television’s most popular couples. They tied the knot in 2011. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.