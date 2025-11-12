Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action-Adventure Series Online?

Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date |

Fallout season 2,an action-adventure series featuring Ella Purnell is gearing up for its digital release soon. The live-action drama is written and directed by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The second season continues the narrative set in the desolate landscape of post-nuclear America and will feature New Vegas, a key location from the video game Fallout: New Vegas. Fallout Season 2 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from December 17, 2025.

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

About Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2 explores themes of survival, rebuilding society, the clash between the privileged and the have-nots, and the dark humor and brutality of a post-apocalyptic world, as it continues the story in the wasteland and expands into the dangerous, pre-war New Vegas.

Story

The TV series is an American post-apocalyptic drama created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The show follows the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse. The trailer shows a Vault Dweller named Lucy, who is played by Ella Purnell, heading out into the wasteland. She soon discovers how things have become horrific and dangerous after the apocalypse. Jonathan Nolan has directed the first three episodes of the series.

Cast and characters

The series features Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Justin Theroux as Robert Edwin House, and Michael Cristofer as Elder Cleric Quintus, among others. It is produced under Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and Amazon MGM Studios.