 A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date - Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch
HomeEntertainmentA Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date - Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch

A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date - Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch

The horror-thriller film is an adaptation of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' film of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date | Trailer

A Quit Place: Day One is an apocalyptic film starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles. It premiered on June 26, 2024, at the Tribeca Festival and was released in theatres on June 28, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in 2024.

When and where to watch A Quiet Place: Day One?

According to reports, the film will be released in September 2024. The prequel will be available to watch on Paramount+. However, the film will also be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Story

A Quiet Place: Day One is set before the events of the original film and narrates the story of Sam, a cancer patient who lives in New York City. One day, when she goes to a medical store to purchase her medicine, she notices meteor-like objects approaching the land. Later, she realises it's not a meteor but a mysterious creature which kills people. Will she be able to save herself?

Cast and production of A Quiet Place: Day One

The film features Lupita Nyong'o as Samira, Eliane Umuhire as Zena, Alex Wolff as Reuben, and Joseph Quinn as Eric, among others. The horror-thriller is an adaptation of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' film of the same name. It is produced by Michael Bay, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form under Sunday Night Productions and Platinum Dunes.

