Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Third Firing Incident - VIDEO

Surrey: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kaps’ cafe in Canada's Surrey has been attacked for the third time. A firing incident has been reported and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a man firing multiple rounds from inside a car at the cafe. The video has gone viral on social media.

"I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public," the attackers said claiming responsibility for the attack.

"Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal (illegible) work and do not pay people should also be prepared," the gang added.

The latest firing comes just days after the Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for an earlier attack at the same location, citing Kapil Sharma’s reported closeness with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the motive.

The first shooting took place on 10 July 2025, just days after the cafe's inauguration. The second incident occurred on 7 August 2025.

Earlier last month, Canada listed Lawrence Bishnoi's Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," read a press release of the Goverment of Canada.

"As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a 'terrorist group' under Canada's Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment," the release added.