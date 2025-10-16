Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 16: Angad Gets Angry At Mitali, Decides Not To Get Married To Her

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 16: Today's episode starts with Mitali trying to be friendly with Munni, Maharaj ji, and Hrithik in Shanti Niketan. Angad comes home, and gets angry at Mitali for breaking Vrinda's marriage. He starts shouting at Mitali, so Mihir, Tulsi, and Shobha also come in the living room.

Mihir and Tulsi ask Angad why he is shouting at Mitali and talking to her rudely. Angad reveals that Mitali had gone to Vrinda's house and created a scene there. Mitali told Vrinda's family that Vrinda is having an affair with him. Angad tells Tulsi and Mihir that due to this lie, Suhas decided to break his engagement with Vrinda and canceled the wedding.

Angad says that Mitali also showed a video of him and Vrinda to everyone. He reveals that Vrinda was not feeling well in the office, and she had fainted, so he gave her water, and Mitali made a video of it. Angad says that Mitali has told the whole office that he and Vrinda are having an affair.

He also shouts at Mitali for firing Vrinda from the job. He questions her about who gave her the right to do it. Later, Angad tells Mihir that he can't get married to Mitali, so the engagement should not happen. Angad tells Mihir to inform Noina about it. He tells Tulsi that he was ready to get married without love, but he can't get married without trust.

Meanwhile, Noina comes to Shanti Niketan and hears everything that Angad said. She tries to explain to Angad, but he is not ready to listen to anyone. Noina then tells Mihir to explain to Angad that he should get married as her friends and family know about the marriage.

Angad tells Noina that even Vrinda's family from the village had come, and her marriage also got canceled in front of everyone because of Mitali. Noina gets upset and tells Mihir that Angad is right, and this wedding should not happen. She gives a stern look to Mitali and leaves from there.

Later, Mitali realizes that her plan has taken a wrong turn, so she goes to Vrinda's house, acts like a nice girl, and apologizes to everyone. Mitali tells Malti that she will request Suhas to get married to Vrinda.

Mitali goes to meet Suhas and tells him that she knows his reality, and he should get married to Vrinda without creating any scene. She gives him money, and blackmails him to get married to Vrinda.

Suhas agrees with Mitali and goes to Vrinda's house. He tells Malti that he is ready to get married to Vrinda. But Vrinda is not happy about it.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.