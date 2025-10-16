TRP Week 40: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Be In Top 2; Pati Patni Aur Panga Becomes Number 1 Show Of Colors TV

BARC has released the TRP report for week 40, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have maintained its first and second position. The Rupali Ganguly show has received a TRP of 2.3, and the Smriti Irani's show has a TRP of 2.2. Both the shows are neck to neck, so let's see if Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will be able to beat Anupamaa or not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back in top 3, after being at the fourth spot for two weeks. It has got a TRP of 1.9. Udne Ki Aasha which was at the third spot last week, has dropped to fourth position with a TRP of 1.9.

Zee TV's show Tum Se Tum Tak is maintening its fifth position this week also with a TRP of 1.7. At the sixth spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. It has got a TRP of 1.7.

Zee TV's Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, have taken the seventh and the eighth position with a TRP of 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. At number nine is Pati Patni Aur Panga making its debut in top 10. It has received a TRP of 1.4, and it is Colors TV number 1 show at the monent.

At the 10th spot is Mangal Lakshmi with a TRP of 1.4. Bigg Boss season 19 has also shown an improvment, and it has made it to 11th position. Let's see if the reality show will get better next week and enter the top 10 or not.