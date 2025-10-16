 Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get Emotional During A Hair Cut Task - Watch Video
Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get Emotional During A Hair Cut Task - Watch Video

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre are cancer survivors, and currently, both actresses are a part of the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. While Hina is a participant, Sonali is the host of the show. In a promo of an upcoming episode, we get to see that Rubina Dilaik is given a task to convince someone from the audience to cut their hair.

The actress convinces a female from the audience, and before cutting her hair, she says that she has decided to donate her hair for cancer patients (for making wigs). This makes Hina and Sonali emotional, and they hug each other and cry. Check out the promo below...

Hina hugs the lady and tells her, "Thank you for doing this." Later, the actress says, "Aapko andaza nahi hai isse (hair) kisiko kitni khushi mil sakti hai. Everyday I wear a wig. Yeh bhi kisike hai, exactly the way she gave."

Sonali also tells the lady, "Jo aap khoobsurat lag rahi hai, usse zyada khoobsurat aapka dil hai."

Pati Patni Aur Panga TRP

The TRP of Pati Patni Aur Panga has not been great, but in week 40, it became Colos TV's number 1 show with a TRP of 1.4. The wedding episodes of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani surely helped the show to get a boost on the TRP charts.

However, recently, there were reports that Pati Patni Aur Panga will be going off air next month. While there's no official confirmation about it, let's see if the show will get an extension, as it has shown an improvement in TRP.

