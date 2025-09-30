 Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEOS
Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are officially married! Together since 2020, they tied the knot on their show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, with families joining the grand celebrations. Every ritual, haldi, mehendi, baraat, and phere, took place on set. On Tuesday, the newlyweds posed for paparazzi, with Avika in a red lehenga and Milind in a sherwani, dancing to dhol beats.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
article-image

Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani Pose For Paps After Wedding

On Tuesday, September 30, the newlyweds stepped outside the sets and posed for the paparazzi. Avika looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Milind donned a traditional sherwani. The couple greeted the photographers and even danced to the beats of dhols, joyfully celebrating their union.

article-image

Avika Gor On Her Decision To Marry On National Television

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her decision to marry Milind on national television, revealing that she has been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming. She told Hindustan Times that she wanted her audience, who have been such an important part of her journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, she feels she manifested this.

Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani Love Story

They met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad, where Avika fell in love with Milind at first sight, but he initially friend-zoned her for six months, even though she had liked him since day one.

In 2024, on Bharti Singh's podcast, she recalled that when she first introduced Milind to her family, the topic of marriage came up instantly. Earlier, Avika had expressed her eagerness to get married, saying that if it were up to her, she would have tied the knot with Milind years ago.

"Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, 'You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life,'" she said last year.

