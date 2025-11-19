Ranvir Shorey Slams 'Fool' Dhruv Rathee For Criticising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer: 'You're Wrong Most Of The Time'

Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for criticising the trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar and comparing it to ISIS beheadings. For those unversed, soon after the trailer was unveiled by the makers on November 18, the YouTuber lashed out at director Aditya Dhar for showing "gore, violence and torture."

Dhruv stated that Aditya "crossed a limit of cheapness" and added, "His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitising them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture."

Dhruv also stated that he was wrong to praise Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur back then as he was not aware how these films impact society. Dhruv's posts did not go down well with Ranvir.

Reacting to his post, he wrote, "Buddy, you’re wrong most of the time, but I love how you’ve turned that into a career."

Buddy, you’re wrong most of the time, but I love how you’ve turned that into a career. 😏🙌🏽 https://t.co/z9ErQocgeb — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 18, 2025

In another post, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant mentioned, "I wouldn’t have engaged this fairy, had he not tried to sabotage a film & filmmaker. Enough of his BS propaganda! He’s making clout and money at the expense of Indians and their interests, while sitting in Europe! I pity Indians who follow this fool."

The trailer of Dhurandhar doesn't give much about the storyline of the film, and it just introduces the characters. However, the makers have shown that the backdrop of the film is terrorism, and it is based on true events.

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. It also stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others.

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. The second part will reportedly hit the big screens in 2026. However, the makers have not reacted to the reports yet.