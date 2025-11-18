R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A Shitting-In-My-Pants Moment'

Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, unveiled its trailer on Friday (November 18) at a grand launch event in Mumbai, during the event, Madhavan shared that it took him 4 hours to get into the role as Ajay Sanyal, acharacter based on based National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

R Madhavan, said, "I remember Aditya came to me one day while I was shooting for something else to narrate the script of Dhurandhar. I listened to him, I listened to the research he had done, and I wondered, 'Where has this man been all this time? This is national-level research, but where was he?' Sabse itihaasik film yeh hone wali hai. Jab main look test kar raha tha, hum kaafi der, 3-4 ghante, lage the uss look mein aane. Aur jab main apne aap ko dekh raha tha, lag raha tha ki ek cheez missing hai. Aditya aake bolte hain, 'Maddy, apne hoonth patle karo…' Toh poori film mein maine hoonth patle karke hi kiya hai. It was an honour, and a shitting-in-my-pants moment."

During the event, Ranveer stated that they have tried to push the envelope and created something on an international level. He said, "It is India's moment on the world stage, and we want to be at the center of it and represent Indian cinema on the global stage. Aapke hosh udd jayenge. It's massy, without even trying to be."

Arjun Rampal further praised Madhavan, recalling how on the first day of the Dhurandhar shoot in Bangkok, it was raining and Madhavan was filming a scene. While watching him perform, Rampal wondered, "Kaun hai yeh actor yaar? Kamal ka actor hai. Bade acche se dialogue de raha hai." Only later did he realise that it was Madhavan himself, as he hadn’t recognised him in that look, and he called his performance phenomenal.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5.