 R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A Shitting-In-My-Pants Moment'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentR Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A Shitting-In-My-Pants Moment'

R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A Shitting-In-My-Pants Moment'

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, unveiled its trailer on Friday (Nov 18) in Mumbai. Madhavan revealed it took him four hours to transform into Ajay Sanyal, sharing, "Sabse itihaasik film hone wali hai… poori film mein maine hoonth patle karke hi kiya hai."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, unveiled its trailer on Friday (November 18) at a grand launch event in Mumbai, during the event, Madhavan shared that it took him 4 hours to get into the role as Ajay Sanyal, acharacter based on based National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

R Madhavan, said, "I remember Aditya came to me one day while I was shooting for something else to narrate the script of Dhurandhar. I listened to him, I listened to the research he had done, and I wondered, 'Where has this man been all this time? This is national-level research, but where was he?' Sabse itihaasik film yeh hone wali hai. Jab main look test kar raha tha, hum kaafi der, 3-4 ghante, lage the uss look mein aane. Aur jab main apne aap ko dekh raha tha, lag raha tha ki ek cheez missing hai. Aditya aake bolte hain, 'Maddy, apne hoonth patle karo…' Toh poori film mein maine hoonth patle karke hi kiya hai. It was an honour, and a shitting-in-my-pants moment."

Read Also
'Not Once Did Anyone Complain': Aditya Dhar Says Dhurandhar Cast Worked For 16-18 Hours For 1.5...
article-image

During the event, Ranveer stated that they have tried to push the envelope and created something on an international level. He said, "It is India's moment on the world stage, and we want to be at the center of it and represent Indian cinema on the global stage. Aapke hosh udd jayenge. It's massy, without even trying to be."

Read Also
Who Is Sara Arjun? Know About Actress Selected For Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 1300 Auditions
article-image

Arjun Rampal further praised Madhavan, recalling how on the first day of the Dhurandhar shoot in Bangkok, it was raining and Madhavan was filming a scene. While watching him perform, Rampal wondered, "Kaun hai yeh actor yaar? Kamal ka actor hai. Bade acche se dialogue de raha hai." Only later did he realise that it was Madhavan himself, as he hadn’t recognised him in that look, and he called his performance phenomenal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI-Generated Photos Of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal With Newborn Baby Boy Go Viral

AI-Generated Photos Of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal With Newborn Baby Boy Go Viral

Dear X Episodes 7 & 8: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

Dear X Episodes 7 & 8: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

'Salman Khan Ka Samay Thik Nahi Hai': Astrologer Predicts Actor Will Face Health Issues In 2026,...

'Salman Khan Ka Samay Thik Nahi Hai': Astrologer Predicts Actor Will Face Health Issues In 2026,...

R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A...

R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A...

SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 Finale: Will Sapesan WIN The Show? Fans Share Their Verdict

SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 Finale: Will Sapesan WIN The Show? Fans Share Their Verdict