Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive

Krystle D’Souza, who featured in the popular song ‘Shararat’ from Aditya Dhar’s critically and commercially successful film Dhurandhar, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the track and actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, received massive appreciation at the box office, with ‘Shararat’ emerging as one of its most talked-about songs.

Soon after the song’s release, a section of social media users speculated that Tamannaah was initially approached for the number but was later replaced by Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan, leaving some fans disappointed. However, the film’s choreographer later clarified that Tamannaah was never officially approached for the song. While her name may have been discussed, director Aditya Dhar felt that casting Tamannaah could shift the focus entirely to the song rather than the storyline, which was not the intention. Now, Krystle has spoken about the entire fiasco in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Krystle made it clear that Tamannaah would have nailed the song too, while strongly calling out the culture of pitting women against each other. “Honestly, I mean, I did see it and I felt like she would have killed it in her own way. She would have owned it and, you know, sometimes what’s written for whoever’s written is what’ll happen. You can’t change anything like that. Approached or not approached, I’m sure she would have nailed it. Like, there’s no way that she wouldn’t kill it. And even if Ayesha was alone in the song, she would have killed it. If I was alone in the song, I would have killed it. Everyone would have done what they could do best. So, I’m never going to take away from anyone who’s hardworking, who’s self-made, who has, you know, who has been consistent and is ready to, you know, put in the effort. So, I feel like she’s doing big things. She’s going to do bigger things. And this is our time and we are doing things and we are going to do bigger things. So, there’s enough sun for everyone, as I’ve always said. Everyone needs to shine like Ranveer Singh let us shine. To bring somebody up, you don’t need to bring others down. I don’t know how many times I need to say this. But just to bring another person up, please don’t tear another person apart. Because you don’t know mentally how it can affect somebody.”

Speaking about her ‘Shararat’ co-star Ayesha, Krystle had nothing but praise for the dancer and performer. "She’s a very confident girl. She’s so good at what she does, you know. Before I met her, I did stalk her because they told me Ayesha was in it. And I went through her reels and I’m like, oh my god, she’s such a beautiful performer. She dances on reels, and she dances so well. So it’s just like, you know you’re going to perform with somebody good. So your performance is going to look good. Like, when you have a good co-actor for an intense scene, you know that scene is going to turn out well. So you know if you have a good person who’s dancing with you, that dance is going to turn out well.”