Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Armaan Wins Case, Poddar Family Celebrates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with the Poddar family anxiously waiting for Armaan to win the case. Meanwhile, Krish’s friends eagerly hope for his victory so they can meet Abhira. The court declares Meher Mittal innocent, confirming Armaan’s win. The entire Poddar family celebrates, while Armaan breaks down in tears after hearing the verdict.

Abhira praises Armaan for his hard-fought victory. As Krish prepares to leave the bar, the people he had made bets with turn on him, beating him for not fulfilling his promise to meet Abhira.

Elsewhere, Kiara celebrates the success by jumping on the sofa. Seeing this, Chachi Sa scolds her for acting childish despite being grown-up, again comparing her to Charu, who she considers mature.

Following the case, the client offers Armaan a blank cheque along with a proposal to invest as a partner. Although Abhira advises him to take some time to decide, Armaan accepts the offer, making Meher’s father his business partner.

After regaining the firm, the Poddar family decorates it in celebration. Dadi Sa breaks down emotionally while holding the key to the firm. Armaan also returns Dadi Sa’s ring to her, with her declaring that the couple are the true inheritors of the firm. While everyone rejoices, Abhira senses that something may be amiss.

When Kiara arrives, Dadi Sa offers her the ring, but she refuses to accept it. The family suggests that Dadi Sa keep the ring, as it was originally given to her by Dada Sa. Armaan then returns everyone’s money and jewelry that they had contributed to save the firm. He thanks Tanya and gives a special acknowledgment to Abhira for standing silently by his side throughout the struggle.

The episode ends with Dadi Sa visiting the wellness center that Madhav booked for her. The promo shows a party celebrating Armaan’s victory, where the victim’s wife reveals the truth about the case to Abhira.