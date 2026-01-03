Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 3: Armaan Focuses On Case As Abhira Manages The Household

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 3: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira feeding Dadi Sa. Meanwhile, Manisha arrives to take the BP machine, revealing that her husband might be having blood pressure issues due to stress.

While Armaan works at the office, Abhira manages the household. She notices Kajal losing hope as her husband, Sanjay, refuses to take the case for fear of losing it. Abhira reassures Kajal not to worry, promising to handle it herself. Later, Abhira visits Armaan at his office, covering him with a blanket while he sleeps after a long day of hard work.

During a puja at Abhira’s house, Chachi Ma taunts Kiara for not singing the bhajan herself and only listening to it on the phone. She compares Kiara to Charu, who used to sing herself, leaving Kiara feeling unaccepted.

Abhira is shown taking care of the entire household while also attending to Armaan. She frequently visits his office to deliver food and clothes and prepares everyone’s favorite dishes at home.

Abhira brings Armaan’s mother, Vidya, to his office, hoping that seeing her will cheer him up. However, Vidya pulls Abhira out, insisting she should focus on Dadi Sa, who is also struggling with her thoughts. Vidya explains that everyone in the house is losing hope and emphasizes how important it is for Armaan to stay strong and win the case. She then shows Abhira the worried faces of every family member, highlighting how much depends on Armaan.

Later in the episode, Abhira receives a case but decides to inform Armaan later. On her way to court, she encounters a woman who is Meher’s victim but does not reveal it to Abhira. The woman requests Abhira to fight her case, but Abhira politely refuses and suggests other good lawyers. The woman leaves without taking Abhira’s contact details.

The promo shows Armaan going to court and seemingly winning the case, with Meher being granted bail after being declared innocent. Abhira later receives a call revealing that Armaan has actually lost despite the apparent victory, leaving her worried about her husband.