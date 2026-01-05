Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Dies At 74 Days After Choking On Food At Home

Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki passed away at the age of 74 on January 5. He had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a Seoul hospital after collapsing at his home on December 30, 2025, reportedly after choking on food.

He is survived by his wife, Oh So-yeong, and two sons.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic news. We pray for the eternal rest of the departed and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," his agency, Artist Company, said in a statement on Monday.

A few days back, reports stated that he choked on food at his home, which led to a sudden cardiac arrest. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later admitted to the intensive care unit, where he received medical supervision.

In 2019, the celebrated actor had revealed that he was battling blood cancer and was undergoing treatment. Although he later made occasional public appearances, he largely kept details about his health and recovery private.

Regarded as one of the pillars of South Korean cinema, Ahn Sung Ki’s career spanned over six decades. He appeared in more than 130 films, with some estimates placing his filmography at close to 200 titles. Renowned for his versatility and depth as a performer, he earned respect for his contributions to Korean storytelling across generations.

While he was a familiar face to audiences for decades, younger viewers also recognise Ahn Sung Ki for his role in the 2019 film The Divine Fury, which introduced him to a new wave of fans.