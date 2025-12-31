Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung Ki Hospitalised After Choking On Food, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki has been hospitalised and remains in critical condition after reportedly choking on food at his home, which led to a sudden cardiac arrest. The incident took place on December 30 and has triggered concern across the Korean film industry and among his fans worldwide.

Confirming the development, Ahn Sung Ki’s agency, Artist Company, said the medical emergency occurred at the actor’s residence when he began choking while eating. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later admitted to the intensive care unit, where he is currently receiving close medical supervision.

In an official statement, the agency noted that doctors are continuing to monitor the actor’s condition and are conducting further medical assessments. Artist Company also appealed to the media and the public to respect the privacy of Ahn Sung Ki’s family during this critical period.

Combat scene from Nambugun, a South Korean movie about communist guerrillas during the Korean War



When UN and South Korean forces landed at Incheon, journalist Lee Tae (played by Ahn Sung Ki) and his colleagues ended up being transferred to the South Korean Labor Party’s… pic.twitter.com/h8ZBRdPqu6 — coping in h-mart (@reclaimkorea) August 25, 2025

According to multiple Korean media reports, the incident occurred around 4 pm on December 30. Reports stated that the veteran actor collapsed while eating and required emergency resuscitation at the scene before being transported to hospital. While there has been an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from colleagues and fans, concerns remain high given the seriousness of his condition.

Ahn Sung Ki’s hospitalisation has drawn particular attention due to his previous health challenges. In 2019, the celebrated actor had publicly revealed that he was battling blood cancer and was undergoing treatment. Although he later made occasional public appearances, he largely kept details about his health and recovery private.

Regarded as one of the pillars of South Korean cinema, Ahn Sung Ki’s career spans over six decades. He has appeared in more than 130 films, with some estimates placing his filmography at close to 200 titles. Renowned for his versatility and depth as a performer, he earned respect for his contributions to Korean storytelling across generations.

While he has been a familiar face to audiences for decades, younger viewers also recognise Ahn Sung Ki for his role in the 2019 film The Divine Fury, which introduced him to a new wave of fans. As the industry awaits further updates, messages of support continue to pour in for the legendary actor, with many hoping for his recovery.