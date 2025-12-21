 South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of Togetherness
South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah married on December 20 in a private Seoul ceremony after dating for 10 years. Their agency shared the news with a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking fans for their support. Both stars are known for popular dramas like "The Heirs" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," making their wedding a major celebrity event.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of Togetherness | X @theoppaislife

New Delhi: Popular South Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah tied the knot after 10 years of being together.

The duo got married on December 20 in Seoul in a private ceremony. AM Entertainment, the agency, which represents both Woo-bin and Min-ah, shared the news with a post on their Instagram on Saturday.

It featured a black and white picture of the actors.

"Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together.

article-image

"Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you," read the caption.

Woo-bin, 36, is known for his roles in "The Heirs", "Uncontrollably Fond" and the recent "Genie Make a Wish". Min-ah, 41, is popular for her roles in "My Girlfriend is Gumiho", "Oh My Venus" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha".

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2015 and have been dating since. They met and fell in love while shooting for a commercial.

Their marriage became the most high-profile Korean celebrity wedding after Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding in 2022.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

