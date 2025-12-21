Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours

Urmila Matondkar | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Urmila Matondkar made her acting debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. In 1991, she debuted in a leading role with Narasimha and went on to feature in notable projects such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, and Pinjar. However, she has been absent from the screens for years, leading audiences to assume she might have quit the film industry.

Urmila Matondkar Addresses Rumours Of Quitting Bollywood

Reacting to the rumours, Urmila told Hindustan Times, "When it comes to my work, I have always been selective. I can't blame anybody if they thought that maybe I'm not doing movies or something. But that never was the case. I'm definitely at this moment all ready to get back onto the silver screen."

Urmila Matondkar Announces OTT Debut

She also announced that she is making her debut on the OTT platform, exclaiming that "it's just about time to get back onto the sets and start rocking again."

Talking about the kind of roles she wants to explore, Urmila stated, "I am looking for roles which I have not done before, especially on OTT. Because there is just so much that is happening on OTT, which has opened a different gamut of genres, characters and emotions, which were unexplored earlier."

Urmila Matondkar Work Front

On the work front, the 51-year-old actress was last seen in 2022 as a judge on the dance reality show DID Super Moms, alongside choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza and actress Bhagyashree.

As for films, Urmila made a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail, which starred the late Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

Her last role as a lead actress was in the 2008 film EMI (Extension: Easy Monthly Installment – Liya Hai Toh Chukana Padega), where she played the character of Prerna Joshi.