Chinese Actor-Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan's Phone, Pushes Another To The Ground, His Agency Reacts To Viral Videos

Chinese pop idol Ling Chao, popularly known as Didi, found himself at the centre of a social media storm after videos allegedly showing him confronting fans went viral online. Multiple hashtags related to “Ling Chao hitting fans at the airport” began trending on Chinese social media platforms, prompting his management company to issue an official clarification.

The viral clips, reportedly filmed by paparazzi and bystanders, show Ling Chao appearing visibly agitated while surrounded by people filming him at close range. In one now-viral video, he is seen knocking a phone out of someone’s hand before grabbing the person’s hoodie.

The individual then stumbles and falls to the ground, after which a staff member quickly intervenes and pulls the singer away to prevent further escalation.

Another clip, believed to have been recorded moments later in a parking area, shows Ling Chao opening a car door, reaching toward a woman standing nearby and filming him, snatching her phone and throwing it away before returning to the vehicle. These visuals surfaced online, fuelling accusations of physical aggression and inappropriate conduct.

Ling Chao's agency issues statement

In response to the backlash, Ling Chao’s agency released a statement denying claims of violence. According to the management, the incident did not take place at an airport but at a high-speed rail station.

They stated that Ling Chao only seized the other party’s phone, which resulted in damage to the screen, and insisted that no physical assault occurred. The person involved was identified as a long-term “sisheng,” a term used to describe stalker fans who repeatedly invade celebrities’ private spaces. The agency added that both sides have since negotiated compensation for the damaged phone.

Who is Ling Chao?

Ling Chao, 24, rose to prominence in 2018 after participating in the survival show Idol Producer. Although he did not make the final lineup, he later debuted as a member of the C-pop boy group ONER and has since built a dedicated fanbase.

This is not the first time Ling Chao has spoken out against stalker fans. In the past, he publicly asked sisheng to stay away, once angrily confronting one at a fan-signing event and previously calling out such behaviour during a concert. He has also posted online urging fans to respect his personal boundaries.