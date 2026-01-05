 King Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKing Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?

King Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, and an X (Twitter) post has gone viral on social media claiming that Siddharth Anand has shared a poster of King featuring the actress. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, and her fans and friends have been wishing her on social media. Well, fans were also expecting that maybe the actress would announce a new film, or a poster of one of her upcoming movies would be released. An X (Twitter) post has gone viral, claiming that Siddharth Anand has shared the poster of King featuring Deepika.

The X user posted, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting Deepika Padukone in #King - Siddharth Anand via IG (sic)."

Well, it looks like a proper poster, but let us tell you that it is either AI-generated or photoshopped, as Anand has not shared any posters on Instagram. Also, the image used in the above poster is from Pathaan.

Interestingly, Pathaan was also directed by Anand and starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

FPJ Shorts
YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University
Read Also
Deepika Padukone Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fans In ₹6000 Burgundy Look, Cuts Giant Three-Tier...
article-image

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Deepika currently has two films lined up, King and Atlee's next with Allu Arjun. The former is currently in production, and Deepika started shooting for it last year.

When she had started shooting for King, the actress had posted, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? (sic)."

It is not yet known whether Deepika has started shooting for her film with Allu Arjun. But, the movie was also officially announced last year.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
article-image

Deepika Padukone-Spirit Row

Last year, Deepika made it to the headlines because of her exit from two films, Spirit and Kalki part 2. While Spirit was never officially announced, there were reports that the actress demanded 8-hour shift and the makers didn't agree to it.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially announced that the actress won't be a part of the sequel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

King Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?

King Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?

Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Dies At 74 Days After Choking On Food At Home

Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung-ki Dies At 74 Days After Choking On Food At Home

'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The...

'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The...

'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But...

'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But...

'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday...

'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday...