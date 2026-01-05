King Poster Featuring Deepika Padukone Unveiled On Actress' 40th Birthday?

Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, and her fans and friends have been wishing her on social media. Well, fans were also expecting that maybe the actress would announce a new film, or a poster of one of her upcoming movies would be released. An X (Twitter) post has gone viral, claiming that Siddharth Anand has shared the poster of King featuring Deepika.

The X user posted, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting Deepika Padukone in #King - Siddharth Anand via IG (sic)."

She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you!

Presenting Deepika Padukone in #King - Siddharth Anand via IG 🥶 pic.twitter.com/oUdoB1i0VP — Raj (@idfcwau) January 5, 2026

Well, it looks like a proper poster, but let us tell you that it is either AI-generated or photoshopped, as Anand has not shared any posters on Instagram. Also, the image used in the above poster is from Pathaan.

Interestingly, Pathaan was also directed by Anand and starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Deepika currently has two films lined up, King and Atlee's next with Allu Arjun. The former is currently in production, and Deepika started shooting for it last year.

When she had started shooting for King, the actress had posted, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? (sic)."

It is not yet known whether Deepika has started shooting for her film with Allu Arjun. But, the movie was also officially announced last year.

Deepika Padukone-Spirit Row

Last year, Deepika made it to the headlines because of her exit from two films, Spirit and Kalki part 2. While Spirit was never officially announced, there were reports that the actress demanded 8-hour shift and the makers didn't agree to it.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially announced that the actress won't be a part of the sequel.