'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh Or Any Other Actors In His Tweet

Dhurandhar was released a month ago, but it is still performing very well at the box office, and even people of the film industry are still going to theatres to watch the movie. A couple of days ago, Anurag Kashyap took to social media to praise the film, and now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted about Dhurandhar. He praised the movie and director Aditya Dhar, however, he didn't mention Ranveer Singh in his tweet.

The Bengal Files director tweeted, "DHURANDHAR Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar. Mind blown and proud are the only words that come to my mind. Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off. The vision, the writing, the confidence, the belief in your own instinct… this kind of cinema doesn’t happen by chance (sic)."

He further praised the production design, music, and the cinematography.

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Performances But...

The filmmaker also praised the performances in the film, but he didn't mention Ranveer Singh or any other actors' name. Agnihotri wrote, "Performances… yes, some will obviously be more talked about. But the real victory of Dhurandhar is that even the smallest, most insignificant characters have delivered top-notch performances. Every face feels cast, directed, and placed with intention. Most importantly, every department is in rare sync, working as one organism. That kind of cohesion doesn’t happen by accident. That’s when you know it’s purely a writer/director’s film (sic)."

"@adityadharfilms , I’ve always admired your work, especially your sense of scale and design, but this is you operating on another level. I watched the film with genuine pride… proud of you, proud of the craft, proud of Indian cinema. You are blessed. Truly. God’s own child. More power to you. Keep going. Keep raising the bar. When the younger generation does work like this, Indian cinema moves forward. Simple. Bravo! (sic)," the filmmaker further wrote.

Dhurandhar Box office Collection

Dhurandhar showed a drop at the box office on its fifth Friday, and collected a single-digit amount for the first time. But, the movie once again showed a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

In 31 days, the movie has collected Rs. 772.25 crore. It looks like the film will soon surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs. 782.20 crore.