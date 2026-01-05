 'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh Or Any Other Actors In His Tweet
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh Or Any Other Actors In His Tweet

'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh Or Any Other Actors In His Tweet

Director Vivek Agnihotri watched Dhurandhar and took to X to praise the film. However, while he praised the cast, he did not mention Ranveer Singh's name in his tweet. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Dhurandhar was released a month ago, but it is still performing very well at the box office, and even people of the film industry are still going to theatres to watch the movie. A couple of days ago, Anurag Kashyap took to social media to praise the film, and now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted about Dhurandhar. He praised the movie and director Aditya Dhar, however, he didn't mention Ranveer Singh in his tweet.

The Bengal Files director tweeted, "DHURANDHAR Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar. Mind blown and proud are the only words that come to my mind. Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off. The vision, the writing, the confidence, the belief in your own instinct… this kind of cinema doesn’t happen by chance (sic)."

He further praised the production design, music, and the cinematography.

Read Also
'They Cannot Do Without Bollywood': Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Item Song Shararat At...
article-image

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Performances But...

FPJ Shorts
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
BREAKING News! Shots Fired At US Vice-President JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Arrested: Reports
BREAKING News! Shots Fired At US Vice-President JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Arrested: Reports

The filmmaker also praised the performances in the film, but he didn't mention Ranveer Singh or any other actors' name. Agnihotri wrote, "Performances… yes, some will obviously be more talked about. But the real victory of Dhurandhar is that even the smallest, most insignificant characters have delivered top-notch performances. Every face feels cast, directed, and placed with intention. Most importantly, every department is in rare sync, working as one organism. That kind of cohesion doesn’t happen by accident. That’s when you know it’s purely a writer/director’s film (sic)."

"@adityadharfilms , I’ve always admired your work, especially your sense of scale and design, but this is you operating on another level. I watched the film with genuine pride… proud of you, proud of the craft, proud of Indian cinema. You are blessed. Truly. God’s own child. More power to you. Keep going. Keep raising the bar. When the younger generation does work like this, Indian cinema moves forward. Simple. Bravo! (sic)," the filmmaker further wrote.

Dhurandhar Box office Collection

Dhurandhar showed a drop at the box office on its fifth Friday, and collected a single-digit amount for the first time. But, the movie once again showed a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Read Also
'I Am Here To Rule': Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note As Dhurandhar Song Shararat Garners 100 Million...
article-image

In 31 days, the movie has collected Rs. 772.25 crore. It looks like the film will soon surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs. 782.20 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The...

'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The...

'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But...

'Some Will Obviously Be More Talked About': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But...

'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday...

'Peeya Hua Lag Raha Hai...': Netizens Say Pawan Singh Appears 'Intoxicated' During 40th Birthday...

Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List

Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List

'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To...

'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To...