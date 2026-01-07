 Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Dharmendra & Agastya Nanda Starrer Continues Slow Run, Collects ₹1.50 Crore
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Dharmendra & Agastya Nanda Starrer Continues Slow Run, Collects ₹1.50 Crore

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, marking an 11% jump from Day 5 despite its slow box office run. The film, which features Dharmendra in his final on-screen appearance, has collected Rs 23 crore so far. Ikkis opened at Rs 7 crore on Day 1 after its January 1 release.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Ikkis Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, stars in Ikkis, which marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at his Mumbai residence. Released on January 1, 2026, the film has received praise from audiences but has been performing slowly at the box office.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 1.50 crore at the box office on Day 6, registering an 11% growth despite continuing its slow run, after collecting Rs 1.35 crore on Day 5. The film opened with Rs 7 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 4.65 crore on Day 3, and Rs 5 crore on Day 4. With these figures, the film’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 23 crore.

article-image

According to Koimoi, Ikkis is reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore; however, the makers have not officially confirmed the figure.

The film is centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Also starring Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal and Rahul Dev, among others.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is written by Sriram alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Free Press Journal's Ikkis Review

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

article-image

Ikkis stars Agastya in the lead, with Dharmendra portraying his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.), in what marks the legendary actor's final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.

