 'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
Days after Ikkis was released in theaters, Agastya Nanda penned a special message expressing gratitude to fans for appreciating his performance as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film marks his first theatrical release after The Archies. Agastya, who is not on social media, had his note shared by his sister Navya Nanda on her Instagram handle.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Agastya Nanda | Photo Via YouTube

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's first theatrical release, Ikkis, comes after his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, where his performance was criticised. The film hit cinemas on January 1, 2026, after being pushed from its originally scheduled Christmas release on December 25.

Agastya Nanda's Special Message

Days after the release of Ikkis, Agastya shared a special message thanking fans for the love he received for his performance as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Since Agastya is not on social media, his sister Navya Nanda shared his message with fans on her Instagram handle.

The message read, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya."

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers For Agastya Nanda

After Ikkis earned Rs 22.04 crore, Amitabh Bachchan cheered for his grandson. Taking to his social media handle, Big B shared the film’s impressive earnings and wrote, "YO .. Agastya .. way to go .." 

Agastya Nanda's Acting Debut

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix. The film marked his OTT debut, where he portrayed the iconic character Archie Andrews.

The coming-of-age musical also starred Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Dharmendra portraying an older Arun Khetarpal in what marks the legendary actor’s final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.

Ikkis Review

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

