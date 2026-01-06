'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor |

Actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 40 on Monday, January 5, hosted a meet-and-greet with her fans a few days before her birthday to interact with them. During the event, she opened up about reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she last worked in the 2015 film Tamasha.

Deepika Padukone On Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

At the event, fans urged Deepika to return to the rom-com genre, with some even shouting Hrithik Roshan's name, followed by Ranbir. Responding to the demand, the actress smiled and said, "We have spoken about it, honestly…"

About Doing Rom-Coms

Further, Deepika was asked at the event when she would star in a rom-com, and she replied, "I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my most favourite genres as an audience and as an actor. I just feel like the climate right now, or the environment right now-I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I am sure a large part of the public wants that too."

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's Airport Reunion

In October, last year, Deepika and Ranbir's heartwarming reunion left fans delighted after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The duo shared a warm hug as they sat together on an airport cart.

A video shared by a paparazzi Instagram account showed Deepika seated on a buggy, dressed in a grey co-ord set. Moments later, Ranbir arrived at the entry gate, greeted her with a friendly hug, and the two were seen riding away together in the same cart.

After being spotted together while leaving Mumbai earlier, the former couple was once again photographed by the paparazzi upon their return to the city from Delhi, with viral clips showing them hugging before heading to their respective cars.

About Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship

Ranbir and Deepika first met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and dated for nearly two years before parting ways in 2009.

Despite their breakup, the two went on to work together in hit films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranbir later tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022.

While Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018. Both couples are now parents to daughters, Raha and Dua, respectively.