Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani Sheds Light On The Partition You Didn’t Know About

Title: Freedom at Midnight 2

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey

Where: SonyLiv

Rating: ***1/2

Freedom at Midnight 2 continues from its first part, now dealing with the run up to the partition when new maps are being drawn for India and Pakistan.

The reason this series is an important watch is because even though many of us may have read in detail about partition, but there are certain aspects this series explores in such detail which we aren’t aware about. For example, when the exact date for partition is declared just six weeks before, even those who were in the Boundary Commissions team working on these details came to know about it only when Lord Mountbatten had announced it suddenly during a press conference. And while one section might want to blame him for such a decision, he did this to put an end to the confusion, which in-turn was leading to massive bloodshed.

The series also clears misconceptions we harbour about about certain individuals. Take for example, Sir Cyril Radcliffe, a British lawyer who chaired the Boundary Commissions to demarcate the borders between the two new countries. While he may be vilified in the opinion of many, raising questions such as how could someone like him be chosen for a role which he had no qualification of, the series also sheds light on what his journey was like. Not only did he return the remuneration offered to him as his conscience could not allow him to take money for something which caused so much pain to millions, but he also would frequently vomit during work as the task at hand was so bloody and the price people were paying for it was enormous. As one of the characters says, ‘Is desh ko batwarei ki bahut bari rakam chukani paregi.’

Actors Performances

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, the show is helmed by Nikkhil Advani as the showrunner and director, with a compelling narrative crafted by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor. The cast includes Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson in pivotal roles.

Once again, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the best actor from the entire batch because it seems as if he isn't acting, he has become Vallabhbhai. And while there have been innumerable portrayals of Gandhiji in the cinematic world, without a doubt this one, played by Chirag Vohra, should most certainly be listed as one of the most convincing ones. Vohra’s performance is a standout and powerful one.

We are shown the chilling backstory of Madanlal Pahwa. the man who detonated a bomb during an attempt to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, just 10 days before the Mahatma was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. That role is played by none other than one of the shining OTT stars of 2025 superb series Black Warrant, Anurag Thakur. And the fact that Abhishek Banerjee has been roped in as one of the rioters during the Calcutta killings is definitely a power move for the series. What I without a doubt found the most endearing was when the pre-partition members of the armed forces are told to choose which country they would want to go to, the Sikh soldier who chooses India feels betrayed by his best friend, a Muslim, who chooses Pakistan. The touching part is when his friend tells him that not only would he come to met him every year, but he might be going to Pakistan, however, he is taking his friend with him in his heart.

Sidhant Gupta is a more convincing Nehru when compared to part 1, Arif Zakaria is successful in showing us Jinnah’s elitist, selfish mindset, while Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah is spot on, just like in Part 1. Rajesh Kumar shows us as how Liaquat Ali Khan was constantly bullied by Jinnah and his sister, and while there are several other actors i would want to name, the fact of the matter is that the history of partition along with the numerous characters in this series cannot be fitted into merely one article.

FPJ Verdict

Watch it to understand India’s partition history, the truth behind the Kashmir issue, lesser known details and the role our various leaders played in the formation of India.