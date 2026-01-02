Is Ranbir Kapoor's Fashion Brand ARKS Named After His Wife Alia Bhatt, Daughter Raha? 43-Year-Old Actor Reveals- VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned entrepreneur with the launch of his first-ever lifestyle brand, ARKS, which was announced on his 42nd birthday on September 28, 2024. Soon after the announcement, netizens began speculating about the meaning behind the brand name, with many guessing that ARKS was named after his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. The actor has now finally revealed the real meaning behind ARKS in a recent interview, where he gave a tour of his factory and spoke about the future of his business.

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Meaning Behind ARKS Name

When asked about the meaning behind ARKS, Ranbir simply said, "It had different meanings to it. We started with a shoe, so at first it was 'A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe.' Later it was 'Ranbir Kapoor Studio,' but at one point I realised that it doesn’t really need a meaning. I think it just fit. When we heard ARKS and saw the logo, everything just came together."

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor Praises Brother-In-Law Bharat Sahni

Ranbir also shared that the factory belonged to his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni. He praised him as 'the amazing Bharat,' calling him a gem of a person who was kind enough to let him borrow the space. Ranbir added that Bharat is a big part of ARKS' story, as he is one of the brand’s manufacturers for one of its products.

Ranbir Kapoor On The Future Of ARKS

Ranbir added that he is very involved in the making of the products at his company. He shared that as he grows older, his desire for material things has reduced, as one always needs basics like a T-shirt or a denim jacket, pieces that can be worn at any time. That's where ARKS comes in.

The 43-year-old actor said that the plan for ARKS is to expand into different areas of the lifestyle segment, including athleisure and underwear. He also revealed his interest in the furniture market, adding that under the ARKS umbrella, the brand aims to sell a sensibility, an aesthetic, and an overall lifestyle for the consumer.

Ranbir Kapoor Work Front

The actor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the epic Ramayana, set to release in 2026.

He will also reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, which also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.