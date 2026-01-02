Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge: Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh Bring Back Sandese Aate Hai Nostalgia With Modern Touch- VIDEO

Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Via YouTube

On Friday, the makers unveiled the much-awaited song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the film, a remake of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, the track has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Unveiled

The 3-minute-10-second video opens with Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, reading a letter from his family and getting teary-eyed, before joining fellow Army officers in a celebratory dance. Diljit Dosanjh, portraying Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, an Indian Air Force officer, lip-syncs to the lines he has sung. Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler is seen visibly emotional while reading his letter.

Ahan Shetty, portraying Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, appears only briefly in the music video.

Check out the video:

Earlier today, the audio of Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, a 10-minute-35-second track. However, the music video features a shorter, 3-minute version.

Ghar Kab Aaoge retains a few iconic lines from the original, while the rest of the song has been freshly written to resonate with today's audience, blending modern elements, while the original music remains unchanged.

Originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song was released in 1997 when Border starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set to storm cinemas on January 23, 2026.