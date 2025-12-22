Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's Characters To Feature In Border 2: Report

Actors Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry are set to make special appearances in Border 2, according to a recent report. The upcoming war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in lead roles and revisits the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

A source close to the project informed Midday that their characters will be woven into Border 2 as peers within the narrative. "Since Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the characters from the original film will serve as their peers. Anurag and producer-writer Nidhi Dutta felt bringing the heroic characters from the 1997 war drama would make it a memorable experience. So, they incorporated this segment," the source said.

According to the report, the characters from the original and the new film will cross paths at an event before the war begins. "It’s a great idea as it not only brings the father-son duo of Suniel and Ahan on screen, but also harks back to the much-loved movie," the source added.

The sequence featuring the three actors was initially planned to be shot earlier this year in Pune. However, scheduling conflicts and logistical issues led to delays. "In November, Akshaye and Sudesh filmed their portions in Mumbai. Suniel has been shooting for a new project in which he sports a distinct look. So, his parts were shot against a green screen and will require special effects," the source further revealed.

All three actors will reportedly be de-aged using visual effects to match their appearances from Border, ensuring continuity with the original film.

Akshaye, Suniel and Sudesh were all part of JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border, where they portrayed pivotal characters who were killed in action. Akshaye played Second Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri, Suniel essayed the role of Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh Rathore, while Berry was seen as Naib Subedar Mathura Das.

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set to storm cinemas on January 23, 2026.