 Border 2: Will Sandese Aate Hai Be A Part Of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's Film? Producer Bhushan Kumar Reveals
When asked about the inclusion of Sandese Aate Hai in Border 2, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the makers have stayed true to the essence of the original track while giving it a contemporary touch. He also shared an update on the song’s release and revealed that it will be launched in a special and symbolic setting

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
The teaser of Border 2 was recently unveiled by the makers, and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and fans alike. With its powerful visuals and patriotic undertone, the teaser has reignited excitement around the iconic war franchise. Ever since its release, one question has been dominating conversations on social media - will the legendary song Sandese Aate Hai be a part of the upcoming film?

During the teaser launch event held in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 16), co-producer Bhushan Kumar addressed this much-anticipated query.

When asked about the inclusion of Sandese Aate Hai in Border 2, Kumar confirmed that the makers have stayed true to the essence of the original track while giving it a contemporary touch.

"Humne near to original rakha hai… this time we have added other singers also," Bhushan Kumar said, reassuring fans that the soul of the iconic song has been preserved.

Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's Roar Sets The Stage For A Patriotic Epic, Promises Scale & Sacrifice
The producer also shared an update on the song’s release and revealed that it will be launched in a special and symbolic setting. "January 2 ko launch karenge in Longewala with Armed Forces. It’s a very very special song. Humne koshish ki hai ki usko original ki feel se alag na rakhe, yet aaj ki sound usme de," he added.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. With the teaser already winning hearts and the promise of a reimagined yet faithful Sandese Aate Hai, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited patriotic releases.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Medha Rana among others.

