Melania X (Twitter) Review: 'Straight Trash', 'Better Than Expected'; Donald Trump's Wife's Documentary Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Melania Movie Poster

A documentary movie titled Melania was released in theatres internationally on January 30, 2026. The documentary revolves around the US First Lady's 20-day life leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration. The film has been in the news for multiple reasons, and well, many moviegoers have already watched it. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "I guarantee you next year that #Trump is gonna try and cancel the #Oscars next year for not nominating the #MelaniaFilm. PS, the movie is 1 hour and 40 minutes of straight trash. Nothing important, nothing special, nothing unique (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Here is my review of the Melania movie: It's a "movie" about a whore who marries a pedophile and has an achorbaby. 0 Stars. #MelaniaMovie (sic)."

However, a few netizens also praised the movie. A netizen tweeted, "Saw the #MelaniaMovie It was better than I expected, but had some slow parts. Meeting with the queen of Jordan? Don't care. Video call with Macron's wife? Don't care. Meeting w/a released Gaza hostage? Hey, America first. But otherwise it was pretty good, had a few funny parts (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Donald Trump Praises Wife's Documentary

Trump took to X to praise the film, and wrote, "Last night I saw, “MELANIA,” for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE! (sic)."

Melania Movie Budget

According to reports, Melania has been mounted on a budget of $75 million. All eyes are on the box office of the film. A couple of days ago, The Guardian reported that in the UK, the advance booking was very low, which means that the film might take a disastrous opening there.

However, it will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect at the box office in the US. Will Melania be a hit at the box office? Let's wait and watch.

Melania OTT Release

While it is not yet confirmed when Melania will premiere on OTT, the movie will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.