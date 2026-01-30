Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him - VIDEO

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines after referring to her husband, Donald Trump, as "America’s director" during the premiere of her upcoming documentary Melania. A video from the event has since gone viral on social media.

The premiere, attended by close associates and select guests, marked a special public appearance for Melania, who has largely maintained a low profile in recent years. Addressing the audience, she expressed gratitude to the people involved in the project and reserved special thanks for her husband.

She acknowledged his support throughout the journey of making the documentary.

"I would like to thank my husband, America's director Donald Trump," she said in the video, posted by Fox News on X.

MELANIA TRUMP at premiere of the film "Melania": “I would like to thank my husband, America’s director, Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/UxJ2ZB7fZ6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2026

While she did not elaborate on the phrase, it was interpreted as a metaphor highlighting Trump's leadership style and influence on the country during his presidency. The comment drew mixed reactions, with supporters praising her loyalty and critics debating the symbolism behind the statement.

The documentary is expected to offer a closer look at Melania's life, including her years as First Lady, her approach to public life, and moments away from the political spotlight. While details about the film’s content remain under wraps, the premiere itself has generated buzz.

The premiere of Melania was held at Trump-Kennedy Center. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 30.

Advance bookings for the documentary are now open, but early indicators suggest a modest start at the UK box office. According to a report by The Guardian, the film is tracking toward a low opening in the United Kingdom, despite securing a fairly wide release across over 100 cinemas.

What is Melania about?

Melania is a documentary that offers an intimate look into the former US First Lady’s life during the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The film aims to chronicle her routine, responsibilities, and personal moments during a crucial political transition.

As per information available on the film’s Wikipedia page, the documentary has been produced by Amazon, with a reported budget of $40 million. Melania Trump is said to have received $28 million for her involvement in the project. The documentary reportedly has a runtime of 104 minutes.