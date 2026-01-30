 Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain

Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain

Mardaani 3 starts with a bang. Shivani Shivaji Roy gets into action 'Pushpa style' and Rani Mukerji nails it. The movie then moves towards the case and the pace of the film becomes a bit slow. However, there are some moments that will give you goosebumps

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has hit the big screens today (January 30). The film's trailer and the song Babbar Sherni had grabbed everyone's attention. The first two instalments of the movie had received a fantastic response, so the expectations from Mardaani 3 are also quite high. The Free Press Journal reviewer is watching the film now and it is interval.

Mardaani 3 starts with a bang. Shivani Shivaji Roy gets into action 'Pushpa style' and Rani nails it. The movie then moves towards the case and the pace of the film becomes a bit slow. However, there are some moments that will give you goosebumps.

Read Also
Mardaani 3 Advance Booking Report: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Beat Part 1 & 2 On Its First Day?
article-image

The movie picks up amazingly pre-interval, but the twist is a bit predictable. However, the way Abhiraj Minawala has directed the twist scene, it will give you goosebumps and also Rani's act will make you a bit emotional.

Well, what impresses us this time the most is that the villain is stronger. Amma comes face to face with Shivani and openly challenges her.

FPJ Shorts
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination Efforts Across State
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination Efforts Across State

The interval point is very interesting and now, we wait to watch what will happen in the second half. By the way, the background score is doing wonders for the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar To Bridgerton Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...
OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar To Bridgerton Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...
Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain
Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain
Melania Trump Rules Red Carpet As A Movie Star In Dolce & Gabbana Skirt Suit With Husband-US...
Melania Trump Rules Red Carpet As A Movie Star In Dolce & Gabbana Skirt Suit With Husband-US...
Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him -...
Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him -...
Gandhi Talks Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Arvind Swami Speak Volumes With Their Extraordinary...
Gandhi Talks Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Arvind Swami Speak Volumes With Their Extraordinary...