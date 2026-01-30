Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has hit the big screens today (January 30). The film's trailer and the song Babbar Sherni had grabbed everyone's attention. The first two instalments of the movie had received a fantastic response, so the expectations from Mardaani 3 are also quite high. The Free Press Journal reviewer is watching the film now and it is interval.

Mardaani 3 starts with a bang. Shivani Shivaji Roy gets into action 'Pushpa style' and Rani nails it. The movie then moves towards the case and the pace of the film becomes a bit slow. However, there are some moments that will give you goosebumps.

The movie picks up amazingly pre-interval, but the twist is a bit predictable. However, the way Abhiraj Minawala has directed the twist scene, it will give you goosebumps and also Rani's act will make you a bit emotional.

Well, what impresses us this time the most is that the villain is stronger. Amma comes face to face with Shivani and openly challenges her.

The interval point is very interesting and now, we wait to watch what will happen in the second half. By the way, the background score is doing wonders for the film.