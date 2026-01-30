 The Kerala Story 2 Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha & Aditi Bhatia's Film Revisits Religious Conversion, Shifts Focus To Women Fighting Back
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Kerala Story 2 Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha & Aditi Bhatia's Film Revisits Religious Conversion, Shifts Focus To Women Fighting Back

The Kerala Story 2 Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha & Aditi Bhatia's Film Revisits Religious Conversion, Shifts Focus To Women Fighting Back

The teaser of The Kerala Story 2 introduces three young Hindu women, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia. Their lives initially appear ordinary, shaped by romance, trust, and emotional connection as they fall in love with three Muslim men. However, the teaser moves away from tenderness, revealing an undercurrent of manipulation and a hidden agenda tied to religious conversion

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

The teaser of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been released, offering a darker and more confrontational glimpse into the sequel. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the teaser signals a clear shift in tone from the first film, indicating that the narrative this time is less about silence and more about retaliation.

What happens in the teaser

The teaser introduces three young Hindu women, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia. Their lives initially appear ordinary, shaped by romance, trust, and emotional connection as they fall in love with three Muslim men. However, the teaser moves away from tenderness, revealing an undercurrent of manipulation and a hidden agenda tied to religious conversion.

As the visuals progress, the mood turns increasingly tense. The girls are shown grappling with psychological control, loss of identity, and coercion. There are brief but unsettling glimpses of fear, confinement, and emotional breakdown, suggesting how love gradually transforms into entrapment.

FPJ Shorts
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
Metal Stocks Slide Up To 10%, Nifty Metal Index Sinks 5% As Prices Fall
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy

The teaser avoids detailed exposition but relies on sharp cuts, distressed expressions, and ominous background sound to convey the shift from affection to betrayal.

Read Also
Did The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Take A Dig Laapataa Ladies For Winning Filmfare Awards?
article-image

Unlike the first film, the teaser makes it clear that the story does not stop at suffering. In its latter moments, the narrative pivots. The women are no longer portrayed as passive victims. Instead, they appear to confront their oppressors, pushing back against the forces that sought to control them. This transition is underscored by the recurring line, “Ab Sahenge Nahi… Ladenge!”, which frames the film’s central conflict.

The teaser ends on a note of defiance, hinting that the sequel will focus on consequences, retaliation, and reclaiming agency, rather than only documenting trauma.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Kerala Story 2 Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha & Aditi Bhatia's Film Revisits Religious...
The Kerala Story 2 Teaser: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha & Aditi Bhatia's Film Revisits Religious...
OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar To Bridgerton Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...
OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar To Bridgerton Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...
Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain
Mardaani 3 First Half Review: Rani Mukerji Is Back With Bang & With A Stronger Villain
Melania Trump Rules Red Carpet As A Movie Star In Dolce & Gabbana Skirt Suit With Husband-US...
Melania Trump Rules Red Carpet As A Movie Star In Dolce & Gabbana Skirt Suit With Husband-US...
Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him -...
Melania Calls Husband Donald Trump 'America's Director' At Premiere Of Her Documentary, Thanks Him -...