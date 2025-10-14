Did The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Take A Dig Laapataa Ladies For Winning Filmfare Awards?

At Filmfare Awards, that took place on Saturday, many awards were won by Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies including Best Film. It looks like The Kerala Story director, Sudipto Sen, is not happy with it and he shared a long note on Instagram slamming the award.

Sen wrote, “This year Filmfare truly is an expose of Indian ‘nouvelle vague’… A blatantly plagiarised film… A film which is a tutorial of brutality and a film which did not survive the box office for more than 72 hours took away most of the crowns. As expected the best work of 2024 remain elusive. Realized, why Filmfare was so vocal against The Kerala Story receiving National Awards. I am happy that this ‘wood’ community does not recognize, invite or choose us (sic).”

He further wrote, “We are spared from faking smiles, faking comradier, and most importantly, not indulging in any sycophancy. In the end- I am happy that we are saved from hobnobbing with this tamasha in the name of cinema in Mumbai and clicking selfies in Cannes. Atleast we are saved from these ugly hypocrisies and fake tapestry in the name of cinema (sic).”

Sen recently won a National Award for Best Director for his movie The Kerala Story. Many people had questioned his win as they feel that it was a propaganda film.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Sen's The Bastar Story was released, and it had received mixed to positive reviews. But, the film had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Laapataa Ladies Copied From An Arabic Short Film?

Earlier this year, Laapataa Ladies was accused of plagiarism as a few scenes of the movie were similar to a 2019 Arabic short film titled Burqa City. However, the writer of the film, Biplab Goswami had denied the plagiarism allegations.