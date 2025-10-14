Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 14: Suhas Breaks His Engagement With Vrinda Because Of Mitali

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 14: Today's episode starts with Mitali coming to the office and seeing that Vrinda is looking for Angad as she wants to go home early. This irks Mitali and she tells Vrinda that she is fired. Vrinda questions Mitali about what she has done, so the latter accuses her of flirting with Angad in the office. Vrinda also gets angry and decides to leave.

At Shanti Niketan, Angad and Mitali's Gol Dhana ceremony takes place, and Panditji is called to fix the engagement date. Pari takes Mitali to her room, and the latter reveals how she fired Vrinda from the job. Shobha listens to their conversation and tells Tulsi about it.

Tulsi goes to Pari's room and questions Mitali about firing Vrinda from job. So, Pari interferes and says that Vrinda used to flirt with Angad, and that's why Mitali fired her. Pari also shows the video of Karwa Chauth day in which Vrinda is seen drinking water from Angad's hand. Pari says that Vrinda did natak of being ill and purposely drank water from Angad's hand.

Later, Pari and Mitali leave the room. Shobha tells Tulsi that she feels Mitali is not the right girl for their family, and Vrinda is a nice girl.

Meanwhile, Angad and Mitali's engagement date is fixed, and it is going to take place after two days. Noina gives a bite of a mithai to Mihir and then eats from the same piece. Gayatri and Pari watch what Noina is doing.

Tulsi calls Angad and asks him why he is looking upset and if he is happy with this engagement. So, Angad says yes, he is, but even Shobha tells him that he doesn't look happy. Meanwhile, Pari reminds Mitali about her big plan.

In the chawl, Vrinda's whole family from the village has come. Suhas and Vrinda are all set to offer the first card of their wedding Ganpati, but Mitali comes there and creates a scene.

Mitali cries and tells everyone that Vrinda is interested in Angad. She acts like she is requesting Vrinda not to break her and Angad's engagement. When Malti and Vrinda's brother confront her, Mitali shows the Karwa Chauth day video.

After seeing the video, Suhas gets angry, and he decides to break the engagement with Vrinda. Malti with folded hands, requests him to get married to his daughter, but Suhas is adamant about his decision and leaves from there.

Later, Malti comes to Shanti Niketan and meets Tulsi. She cries and tells Tulsi that Vrinda's engagement broke because of Angad. Tulsi is unable to understand the context of what Malti is saying. But, before leaving, Malti tells Tulsi to do justice to her.

In the preview, we get to see that Parvati (Sakshi Tanwar) and Om (Kiran Karmarkar) come to Shanti Niketan to help Tulsi. We are sure everyone is super excited for that episode.