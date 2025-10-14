Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 13 Written Update: Tulsi & Mihir Break Their Karwa Chauth Fast At Noina's House

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Monday, October 13), Shobha tells Mihir that Tulsi might not be observing the Karwa Chauth fast this year and has gone shopping instead. When Mihir returns home and doesn't find Tulsi there, he's shocked because he had assumed she would keep the fast as always. Shobha says that since they've been fighting lately, there's no point in following rituals. Mihir replies that they still celebrate other festivals and then leaves the house upset.

Meanwhile, Tulsi goes to Noina's house with a necklace. The necklace was actually ordered by Noina herself and intentionally delivered to Shanti Niketan to create misunderstandings between Mihir and Tulsi. However, Tulsi decides to personally return it to her. Mihir also arrives there and is surprised to learn that Tulsi has indeed kept the Karwa Chauth fast for him, just like every year.

When Tulsi questions Noina about the necklace and says it should have been delivered directly to her address, Noina's sister intervenes and changes the topic.

Later, during Noina's birthday celebration, she cuts the cake and offers Mihir a piece, but he politely refuses, revealing that he's fasting. Hearing this, Tulsi feels happy and emotional.

As the moon rises, Tulsi and Mihir break their Karwa Chauth fast together at Noina's house. Mihir first takes a bite of Noina's birthday cake from Tulsi's hand, right in front of Noina. Seeing this, Noina becomes irritated and angry.

Tulsi thanks Noina and says she's actually grateful to her because, indirectly, she made it possible for her and Mihir to celebrate Karwa Chauth together. Mihir then announces that he will be fixing the marriage and engagement date of Noina's niece Mitali and his son Angad. However, Tulsi doesn't seem too pleased with the news.

Meanwhile, at home, Vrinda tells her family that she doesn't want to marry Suhas. Her brother agrees, but her sister-in-law refuses, saying that Vrinda should think about the family's honour and that Suhas is a good match.