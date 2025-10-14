Kangana Ranaut Says Her Bollywood Journey Was Harder Than 'Convent-Educated' Shah Rukh Khan: 'He's From Delhi, I'm From Village'

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently stated that her journey in the entertainment industry has been harder than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. At an event in Delhi last week, Kangana stated that no one from a small village has achieved success like hers.

Opening up about her roots and her journey in Bollywood, Kangana said, "Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream. You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of – Bhamla."

"Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it’s because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too," Kangana added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Hailing from Bhamla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana moved to Mumbai as a teenager after running away from home. She made her film debut at 19 with Gangster and gained popularity with films like Raaz 2 and Fashion. Later, she delivered three consecutive highest-grossing female-led films like Queen, Manikarnika, Thalaivii and more.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh began his Bollywood journey in the early 1990s, transitioning from television with shows like Fauji and Circus. He made his film debut with Deewana in 1992, and gained attention for his charm and intense performances. Currently, he is one of the biggest superstars of India.

Talking about Kangana's work front, the actress was last seen in the film, Emergency, in which she played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film tanked at the box office, but the actress was praised for her performance.